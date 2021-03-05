John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Bleu Is A Leading Lady

John Travolta’s cute 20 year old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta was just cast in her first leading role in a film called Get Lost and we don’t know what to think. It’s described as a “young adult” film and a modern take-off on Alice in Wonderland.This time around, “Alicia” is a young woman backpacking through Europe who lands in Budapest where she has a chance encounter with a strange girl. The new girl leads her on an extravagant overnight adventure where she meets a collection of odd characters who change her life. We’ve never heard of any of the people involved in the production, and for Ella’s sake, we hope Scientologists aren’t producing this film. Remember what happened with John’s huge flop Battlefield Earth?

