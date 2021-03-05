Lady Gaga With Dark Hair

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, February 27, included Lady Gaga (Academy Award Winner), Adam Carolla (“Not Taco Bell Material”), and musical guest Maná. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga was photographed outside a hotel in Rome today sporting dark brown hair, a total 180 from her signature platinum blonde, which she had several weeks ago at the presidential inauguration. Though the rich brunette shade is in stark contrast to her usual look, it’s actually a return to her (literal) roots — and a possible signifier of an exciting upcoming project for the singer.

Over the last few days, Gaga has been spotted wearing a number of remarkable high-fashion looks, including a full-length leopard-print caftan by Celine. This time, she paired a white suit with seven-inch leather platform boots and her new dark hair in 1940s-style brushed-out curls.

The amped-up style game and dye job could very well be part of the star’s character development for her upcoming role in Ridley Scott’s fashion film Gucci, which also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Adam Driver, reports Harper’s Bazaar. Gaga will portray Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his office in 1995.

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 04: Lady Gaga is seeing in Rome on March 04, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Deepixel/GC Images )

This is the first film Gaga has taken on since her now-legendary performance in A Star Is Born in 2018. During and after filming, the performer and fashion chameleon experimented with her own style, channeling her onscreen persona in the process. She could be doing the same now — and if that’s the case, we can hopefully expect countless iconic glam moments from her in Gucci.

