Swingy Plus-Size Dresses

The changing of seasons is among us. As the chilly winter comes to a close and the days lengthen, It’s time to start preparing for some sunshine. With hotter temperatures, comes a need for the loosest, breeziest, flowing-est frocks (especially when our days are spent sequestered in cramped apartments with questionably functional AC units).

Luckily, many of our go-to labels have gotten wise to our wardrobe needs — with retailers like Eloquii, Etsy, H&M, Mara Hoffman, and Nordstrom Rack currently boasting an array of breathable dresses that look lovely while still allowing air to circulate. We’ve rounded up 16 of our absolute favorite plus size dress offerings to swing through the changing temperatures. From tiered plaid dresses to floor-skimming floral gowns, there’s a plus-size frock to keep you feeling fresh when the snow melts and the sun shines bright.

Mara Hoffman Adelina Dress

Size Range: 2X-3X

Shop 11 Honoré

Mara Hoffman Adelina Dress, $, available at 11 Honore

Madewell Easy Midi Dress in Spring Fling

Size Range: 1X-3X

Shop Madewell

Madewell Plus Easy Midi Dress in Spring Fling, $, available at Madewell

H&M+ Checked Dress

Size Range: L-4XL

Shop H&M

H&M Checked Dress, $, available at H&M

Blue Chambray Button Front Skater Midi Dress

Size Range: 10-26

Shop Torrid

Torrid Blue Chambray Button Front Skater Midi Dress, $, available at Torrid

