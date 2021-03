This A-list celebrity is leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica after a late dinner with her family. No male companion in sight. Maybe that explains the not-so-sexy attire. Camouflage is far from her usual look, (she’s more at home in lingerie) but one aspect of her appearance is a dead give-away to her identity, and it’s NOT the fur jacket. It’s the hand tattoo – so it must be Rihanna!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results