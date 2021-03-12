Who In Their Right Mind Would Get Engaged To Andy Dick?

Hard to imagine, but a perfectly normal (and attractive) young woman has said yes to a marriage proposal from Andy Dick. The fiancé is Elisa Jordana, 32, and she has a YouTube show, Kermit And Friends, that Andy, 55, often appears on. Is it possible she doesn’t know about his predilections? Andy has been arrested numerous times for drug possession and DUI (he once crashed his car in front of my house and ran away) Banned from driving, he rode bicycles to clubs where he molested doormen by shoving his hand down their pants. He’s been beaten up and arrested numerous times for forcefully kissing, licking, and molesting both women and men, and indecent exposure (once in McDonalds!) His last girlfriend has a restraining order against him effective until 2023. Elisa says she loves Andy’s sense of humor, but hopefully, she will google him and come to her senses.

