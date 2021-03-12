Banksy Exhibition Is Brightening Up Munich

Okay, we admit to being a maniacally devoted Banksy fan, so we were delighted to hear about his “Unauthorized Exhibition” called The Mystery of Banksy- A Genius Mind, in Munich, Germany. Over a hundred culturally significant items are on display- graffiti, photos, sculptures, video installations, and prints. Some of the artist’s philosophy is also included, such as his mantra “Remember, it’s always easier to get forgiveness than permission.” Banksy, the King of Street Art, has become one of the most expensive artists of our time, so we imagine security there is at an all-time high. Celebrities love Banksy – Brad Pitt has invested millions in his art.

