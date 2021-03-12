Pee Wee Herman To HBO: That’s My Name, Don’t Wear It Out!

Just when we thought Fran Lebowitz’s Pretend It’s A City was as good as it gets on HBO, they announced they are planning a documentary on Paul Reubens life story! The man behind the beloved Pee Wee Herman. Who didn’t love Pee Wee’s movies and Pee Wee’s Playhouse on TV from ’86 to ’90? SOME people might not know that Paul Reubens has also had a movie career under his own name. Of course we want to see what Paul was like as a kid growing up and find out how he developed the Pee Wee character. Paul is equally excited about this project, although he says “I love HBO but I’m not going to marry them!”

Photo: Instagram

