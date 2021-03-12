Katie Holmes In A Prairie Dress

On Wednesday, during one of the first truly warm days of the year, Katie Holmes was spotted on a coffee run in New York City, taking advantage of the rising temperatures. Though it was technically more light-jacket than no-jacket weather — the temperature tapped out at 54 degrees — Holmes ditched protocol, breaking out her best spring dress-sneaker combination to kick-start the season.

The Dawson’s Creek star chose a puff-sleeved, keyhole dress from Ulla Johnson and white Common Projects sneakers. On their own, both pieces have potential; together, they create the perfect springtime outfit. The addition of her corduroy crossbody didn’t hurt, either.

Holmes’ dress, called the Suki dress, is a product of the New York-based brand’s spring ‘21 collection. The tiered, crepe de chine frock features long, poofy sleeves; a midi hemline, and a patchwork pattern. While it’s currently available in all sizes, it will cost you a steep $795. That said, if you’re looking to splurge on something to base your seasonal wardrobe around, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better spring dress given that both puff-sleeve dresses and the cottagecore aesthetic continue to trend in fashion.

Clearly, after months of coat weather, Holmes, like many of us, is ready to embrace the warmer weather and its accompanying style alternatives. And if her past warm-weather looks are any indication, we’re in for a sartorial treat as the temperatures continue to rise.

Shop Holmes’ dress and sneakers, which are also still available, below.

