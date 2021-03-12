Fall’s Biggest Accessory Trends

Who knows what fall ‘21 holds: We’ve been isolating at home for almost a year now, and with vaccines slowly rolling out, there’s a good chance that we might be out and about come autumn. Or… we also might not! The trickiest fall Fashion Month season to date is well underway, and designers seem to be hedging their bets as well, showing 2021 fashion accessories that toe the line between practical and fun.

Everyone’s favorite lazy shoe option, clogs, continued to get the status-shoe treatment, after making headlines for appearing at the Hermès’ Paris Fashion Week show in October. Knitwear designer Victor Glemaud released a take on the wood-soled, orthopedic style as part of the brand’s first footwear release, done in collaboration with Shekudo; Dr. Jill Biden’s and Kate Middleton’s go-to sustainable designer Gabriela Hearst, too, sent out a clog-like loafer at her NYFW show. Princess Diana-esque detachable statement collars, a popular 2020 fall trend, became more winter-proof thanks to the turtleneck accessories at PH5 and 3.1 Phillip Lim — a look that’s not only stylish but also perfect for the scarf-adverse. Bags are only continuing to grow from last season.

Below, every fall 2021 accessory trend worth noting.

Glorious Gloves

Elbow-length gloves got the runway treatment this season. While Simone Rocha showed embroidered designs more fit for a red carpet, Miu Miu presented bright, puffer mitts that you could easily (and stylishly) hit the slopes in.

Simone RochaPhoto: Courtesy of Simone Rocha.

Miu MiuPhoto: Courtesy of Miu Miu.

Collina StradaPhoto: Courtesy of Collina Strada.

AcnePhoto: Courtesy of Acne.

