We are currently living in the comfort zone. No more late-night clubbing, buzzy rooftop gatherings, or events that require formal getups. Instead, it’s all about couch sitting, socially distant coffee dates, and farmer’s market trips wearing nothing but yesterday’s loungewear (on repeat). But now, as the weather starts to warm and we venture outside for more than 30 minutes at a stretch, we’re ready to pair our cozy cable-knit sweaters with a different style of bottom that offers a little more oomph than our tired sweatpants: the oh-so-cool-and-classic black jeans.

Comfy, chic, universally flattering, and available in a surplus of versatile silhouettes that match just about any aesthetic, black denim is one of those wardrobe staples that transcend style and time. Whether your vibe is more grunge or glam and your budget tight or loose, there’s a pair out there for you. And before you go a-searching, stop — we already hunted the best ones down. Ahead, scroll into 23 pairs of black jeans worth shuffling into your peak-comfort clothing rotation.

Uniqlo U Regular Fit Straight Jeans

Christophe Lemaire always hits the mark with his no-fuss designs for Uniqlo’s U imprint — and these perfectly proportioned stovepipes are no exception. One reviewer added a tantalizing comment: “This is a steal for the price, very much like high-end denim minus the price tag. This is non-stretch denim with an 11-inch rise and they are fitted around the hips with a slightly balloon shape in the leg. Very on-trend and for the price, perfect.” (She also advised, as other reviewers did, that the style runs large.)

Uniqlo U Regular-Fit Straight Jeans, $, available at Uniqlo

Everlane Way High Jean

We are very ready to believe the hype surrounding Everlane’s newly-launched denim fit. With a 12”-inch rise, they’re about as high-waisted as they get, and they’re manufactured at a LEED-certified factory that uses renewable energy to manufacture these dungarees. For the most part, customers found that they offered a rare mix of structure and comfort, thanks to a hair of stretch woven into the organic cotton. According to reviewer SEOT: “These jeans fit perfectly, don’t stretch out too much and have the perfect width down the leg (for me). They are high without being uncomfortable!”

Everlane The Way-High Jean, $, available at Everlane

Good American Good Legs Crop

The reputation of Khloe Kardashian’s denim and activewear line has almost eclipsed her own star, thanks to an inclusive mix of sizes and fits that boast a “no-gap” waistband. Customers vouch for this seemingly magical feat of tailoring: “They fit like a glove and are so comfortable,” wrote Christina G. “And no waist gap! Finally!! I’m 5 feet tall and got the cropped, which are still a little to long but I just roll the bottoms up a little and it’s perfect. 10/10 would recommend.”

Good American Good Legs Crop, $, available at Good American

Agolde Ultra High Rise Balloon Leg Jean

This becoming new iteration of bow-legged dungaree has many aliases — from balloon to barrel. Whatever you want to call it, we’ve fallen very hard for this strangely appealing new silhouette.

Agolde Ultra High-Rise Relaxed Balloon-Leg Jeans, $, available at Anthropologie

ASOS DESIGN High Rise Slim Straight Leg Jeans

If you’re looking for a narrow and seriously rigid pair of black dungarees, you may be able to end your search — these noir numbers from ASOS have customers singing the praises of their slim-legged, high-waisted fit. (Would-be-purchasers are also advised to size up.)

ASOS DESIGN High Rise Stretch Straight-leg Jeans, $, available at ASOS

