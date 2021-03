This stylish guy rocking purple and fuchsia, not to mention red velvet heels and a glitter mask, dined at Catch LA in West Hollywood last night. Observers of a certain generation are bound to guess that this is Boy George. But they are WRONG. This is an equally flamboyant, but much younger performer – it happens to be Adam Lambert, the current lead singer for Queen.

