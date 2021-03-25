Bethenny Frankel: Flirting With Disaster?

Are we alone in thinking it’s not a great idea to go to the beach wearing a million dollar ring? Former Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel, 50, is being very coy about her sudden engagement to her boyfriend Paul Bernon, 43, but she’s been happily flashing a HUGE ring. So huge, that observers have been estimating its value at around a million dollars. Her new fiancé Paul is a real estate developer and comes from a wealthy family, but his net worth is estimated at less than half of Bethenny’s, so the ring is QUITE generous. Why Bethenny would choose to casually wear this ring on a Boca Raton beach is puzzling. Would YOU put on a million dollar ring to go the beach? Does she think it’s not worth that much? IS it not as valuable as it looks? One errant wave and it could slide right off her finger…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

