Jacqueline Fernandez’ mini red dress will spruce up your summer wardrobe

March 25, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez is quite busy shooting her next release but yet she is managing well between her busy schedules. The actress was snapped after so long and as always, she was making a style statement.

Last night, the Kick actress was clicked by the paparazzi in the city where she was seen donning a plain red mini dress which she teamed it with a black belt to cinch it on the waist. She accessorised her casual look with a white bag, black flats and a black face mask.

To finish off the look, she went with all minimal makeup and kept her hair all open down from top. Well this look of hers is perfect for any dinner night or any outings this summer.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next star in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hedge. She also stars in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon and Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from that, she will also star in Kick 2 with Salman Khan.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez makes most of her time in Ayodhya, says, “I enjoy exploring Indian culture and it’s diversity”

