Kriti Sanon’s thigh-high slit scallop rouched dress should be your next dinner date outfit

Kriti Sanon may have a pretty busy schedule with the back-to-back shoot schedule but she doesn’t stop herself from posting on social media. The actress continues to create a storm with her stunning looks.

However, this is not for the first when Kriti has given us fashion inspiration. Her wardrobe choices are super ideal to make anyone fall for it. This time, Kriti Sanon is seen donning a scallop rouched dress with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Her gorgeous dress is perfect to steal anyone’s attention and ideal date night outfit!

She teamed up with an absolute natural makeup base while keeping her hair messy. She got her attire from Maiti Shahani and her look is styled by Sukriti Grover. Kriti captioned the post as “Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now just need a beach and a cocktail!!!”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next star in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Mimi, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

