Gul Panag shares picture from her Miss Patiala days; says she was influenced by Kajol’s unibrow in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Actor-politician Gul Panag on Thursday went down the memory lane and shared an old picture of hers. The picture was clicked over two decades ago when she participated in the Miss Patiala beauty pageant.

In the photo clicked in the year 1998, Gul is seen in a yellow outfit, wearing a large bindi and sporting thick brows. Sharing the photo, Gul shared a detailed note on how she did not know how to do her hair and make up back then.

“#Throwback to my first beauty pageant.Miss Patiala. Circa 1998. Which I didn’t win. I thought it might be good practise for the @missindiaorg Miss India. It was held in a cinema hall. I think it was called Narain ( left after Fuara Chowk , on the way to Leela Bhawan. ) I wore my cousin @simritkaur34 ‘s wedding lehenga ( wonder why she indulged me , and why I wore it @simranpotnis )," she wrote.

"Any way, no sense of hair and make up as you can see. Also heavily influenced by the uni brow trend that @kajol rocked in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which we bunked college to watch . In the same cinema hall. Well I can say, I have come a long way. At least on the hair and makeup front. I was sorting my original education documents- BA, MA and found this photo in that folder," she added.

"P.S. if someone was in Patiala in 96-98 can you please help me with the name of the cinema hall ? It’s really bothering me that I can’t remember,” she added.

While Gul did not win the Miss Patiala pageant, in the following year she entered the Miss Indian Pageant and even won it. She represented India at the Miss Universe contest but didn't win it.

