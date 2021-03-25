Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni attend father Rishi Kapoor’s 11th month prayer meet

Ranbir Kapoor who recently recovered from COVID-19 attended the 11th month prayer meet for his father Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir's sister Riddhima took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with him from the prayer meet.

In the picture shared by Riddhima, the siblings are seen in white kurtas. Ranbir who has been under home quarantine ever since he had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month has grown a beard during this period.

Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote, "Always watching over us ! We miss you."

While Neetu Kapoor had earlier informed Ranbir testing positive for COVID-19, she has not confirmed whether the actor has completely recovered.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor had passed away on April 30 last year. He had been diagnosed with cancer and breathed his last in Mumbai with his wife and son by his side.

