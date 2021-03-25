Mouni Roy is all about dopamine dressing in pink satin mini attire

Mouni Roy is one gorgeous diva! The actress has a good sense of style. She is currently promoting her recently released song ‘Patli Kamariya’.
On the work front, Mouni Roy will next star in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is reportedly set for later 2021 release.
