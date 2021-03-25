Mouni Roy is all about dopamine dressing in pink satin mini attire

Mouni Roy is one gorgeous diva! The actress has a good sense of style. She is currently promoting her recently released song ‘Patli Kamariya’.

In her latest Instagram post, Mouni Roy was seen dressed in a hot pink satin dress with a square neck dress. She was seen donning a dress with a fluffy balloon sleeves with side ruching. Her makeup was laced with smokey eyes and bright pink lips. She impressed with effortless glam and fashion!

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next star in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is reportedly set for later 2021 release.

