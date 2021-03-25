Sunny Leone is a ray of sunshine in yellow bodycon

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala for the shooting schedule of MTV Splitsvilla 13, lit up Instagram on Wednesday

Sunny Leone was seen dressed in a yellow sweetheart neckline dress with puffed sleeves and tie-up details. She teamed the look with multicolored strappy heels.

Sunny Leone kept her makeup fresh with soft curls. She kept her accesories minimal with heart shaped colourful earrings and mirror yellow sun glasses. The perfect look for the summer heat. We love the subtle pastel shades and we love the minimal styling. This summer season pastels and sunnies is the mood.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone currently appears as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla, which she has been hosting since season 7. The show is currently in its 13th season now.

