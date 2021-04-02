Steve Martin And Jane Lynch: Who’s Imitating Who?

We were still in the process of obsessing over Only Murders in the Building, the new Hulu comedy/mystery series currently filming in New York, when Steve Martin posted this photo of himself and Jane Lynch dressed oddly alike on set. The plot thickens… We couldn’t figure out where she fits into the picture – she’s not mentioned in the cast which includes Steve, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. They star in the 10 part series about three strangers obsessed with true crime who unite to solve a mystery in their building. Steve Martin co-wrote the script (he also co-wrote my favorite title: Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid) so anything can happen..we just can’t WAIT to see it!

Photo: Instagram

