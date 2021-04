Madonna has some hot competition at home when it comes to pin-ups- Lourdes Leon, 24, is cashing in on those inherited good looks and family fame. She’s about five inches taller than her famous mom and getting lots of modeling jobs. Among other things, she’s the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring campaign.

Photo: Instagram

