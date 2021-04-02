Billie Eilish Might Start Dressing Like A Normal Person!

This is amazing progress. Billie Eilish has been described as dressing “like a quarterback.” Her clothes are designer stylish, but four sizes too large. She admitted to Vanity Fair that she struggles with negative body image and likes to keep herself covered. In fact, she was HORRIFIED when a paparazzi caught her in normal clothing once – shorts and a t-shirt. But her love of fashion is WINNING. First she did her hair platinum blonde and fans loved it. Now she’s wearing her favorite army colors in strappy bondage pants and sweater. And they FIT! Inch by inch, she’s experimenting with normality!

