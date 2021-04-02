What In The World Is Mrs Maisel Doing With John Waters?

Rachel Brosnahan’s character Midge has made a lot of progress since The Marvelous Mrs Maisel started tentatively filming season 4 with STRICT Covid rules back in January. Note the clear bubble umbrella in the top photo with it’s own oxygen source on top!

(they took excellent care of their leading lady) Shooting has off and on continued in New York, and this week shows how much progress has been made. Midge is being filmed seated on a park bench (note the vintage coke) and she’s quite close to the two other actors – including John Waters far right! Can’t WAIT to see who Waters plays on the series!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA, and Instagram

