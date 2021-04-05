Gwen Stefani: The Oc Needs Your Help!

This is a plea to Gwen Stefani! She is probably the most famous celebrity to grow up in Orange County, California, and the OC needs HER now! A friend of ours volunteers at the OC-based charity Power of One- they host drive-thru events handing out food to people in need. The charity is desperate to raise enough money to buy a forklift and refrigerated truck. They launched a GoFundMe campaign and The OC Register wrote about it – but it’s not enough. They need a big celebrity to promote this local charity. One of The Real Housewives of Orange County already turned them down and refused to promote the fundraiser on social media. That brings us to Gwen- SHE has always had a big heart. If she knew about this charity Power of One, she would most certainly help by promoting it to her social media followers. Readers- please pass this info around, so MAYBE Gwen will get wind of it – it’s a long-shot – but worth a try!

Here is the Power of One link: https://gofund.me/4813b661

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results