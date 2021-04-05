Katy Perry: Worst Beach Look Ever

Okay, Katy Perry has REALLY white skin and has to be careful under the sun, but is that an excuse to enjoy a beach outing looking like THIS? Nobody would have recognized her if she was alone, but Orlando Bloom was also in their group, and looking quite good. (Katy’s mom is right behind her and Daisy is in her arms.) But Katy, that AWFUL hat and that equally unflattering muumuu beach cover is a criminal combination for such an attractive woman, and in this case, even the mask is not flattering. (As we all know, some people look BETTER in a mask.) You don’t have to be stick-thin to look decent on the beach. In this get-up, she could be mistaken for Orlando’s mother. Has Katy forgotten that she is more than a mom- she’s a major celebrity!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

