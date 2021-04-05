Akshay Kumar confirms being hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Actor Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with COVID-19 amid the shooting of Ram Setu. The actor confirmed the news on Sunday, April 4. He even urged everyone to take precautions and whoever came in contact with him, should get tested.
Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others have contracted coronavirus. Some have now gotten better whereas some are still in recovery.
