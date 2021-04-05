Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine 

Another celebrity has tested positive for COVID-19. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been non-stop shooting for her projects, has confirmed that she has contracted coronavirus and is under home quarantine.
In a long note posted on Instagram on Monday, April 5, Bhumi wrote, "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, HL request you to please get tested immediately."
Bhumi Pednekar becomes the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are a few of the names who recently tested positive.
