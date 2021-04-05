Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat chill with their buddy Toto from Hello Charlie

Hello Charlie's ToTo is quite literally the talk of the town and B-town. Spending some time with some of the celebrated faces of the industry, ToTo is befriending Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Varun Sharma.

Check out these social media posts!

Sharing a picture of Toto with Pankaj Tripathi, the director wrote, "Corona cases rising … TOTO MAIN MAIN at home!!"

Vijay Varma took to his social media to share, "Instagram models ki chutti karne aaya hai apna Toto"

Varun Sharma wrote, "Kya Baat Hai ToTo ki"

Pulkit Samrat captioned his image, "Apun ka jhakaas photoo! Toto ke saath! #TotoMainMain ????#HelloCharlieOnPrime

9th April ko release horaili hai Bhidu!! ????????"

Hello Charlie is a story of a small town guy who chances on being bestowed with the responsibility of transporting a Gorilla from Mumbai Diu, and the journey that will follow is going to be nothing short of an exciting adventure.Starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, introducing Shlokka Pandit. Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among others.

Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video in across 240 countries and territories. People can stream the film starting 9 April, 2021.

