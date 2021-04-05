SAG Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor posthumously; Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung honoured

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on April 4. Under unprecedented circumstances, the award show's monologues and time were trimmed down to one hour. The Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek and The Crown took home the biggest wins. Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor posthumously whereas it was a big night for Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung.
Here is the complete winners' list:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Mandalorian
ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Mank leads Academy Awards nominations; Chadwick Boseman receives nod posthumously
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply