SAG Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor posthumously; Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung honoured

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on April 4. Under unprecedented circumstances, the award show's monologues and time were trimmed down to one hour. The Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek and The Crown took home the biggest wins. Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor posthumously whereas it was a big night for Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung.

Here is the complete winners' list:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian

