Bollywood celebrities give you a peek into 6 pair of jeans one must have in their closet

Denims can never go out of fashion and it's a well known fact. Denims are loved by everyone and there are variety of jeans that one must always have in their closet. Bollywood stars are always thriving on this fashion trend with different types of denims and upping their style game making it chic yet absolutely basic and comfortable.

These are some of the jeans that one must have in their closet.

WIDE LEG JEANS

Wide leg jeans or the flared jeans were one of the trends in the 60s and 70s. They say fashion always comes back and it has in the new generation too. The coolest way to wear jeans and you don't even need to make a choice between comfort and choice. Anushka Sharma's easy-breezy style with wide-leg jeans and a basic top is a comfy way to style your denims.

MOM JEANS

Mom jeans is a typical 2000's fashion and the phrase got popularised to due to a sketch on Saturday Night Live in 2003. Now, it is cool again to wear the loose-fit denims. Mom jeans with chunky sneakers and fancy tops make the best looks! Deepika Padukone is the flagbearer for this trend and she looks all things fab!

BOYFRIEND JEANS

Boyfriend jeans are a perfect concept. It is slouchy but not too much and comfortable! The distressed denims, frayed hem, and the faded undertones are a show-stealer. You can dress them up or dress them down but they still never fail to make a statement.

BELL BOTTOMS

Bell Bottoms came into the spotlight in the 70s. It got tighter on the waist and wider at the bottom. It has made its way in the current era as well. They have impressed everyone with the flared silhouettes then and they don't fail to do it now! Flared bottoms with shirts and fancy tops look absolutely gorgeous and help you easily ace the fashion game! Kareena Kapoor Khan slays the bell-bottoms look with a red and white striped shirt in a knotted style.

PRINT JEANS

Floral and printed jeans have made a comeback, Bollywood actresses are hopping on the printed denims pants with embroidery and embellishments. Kriti Sanon is living up to the expectations of all style gurus.

SKINNY JEANS

In the 2000s, skinny jeans began to gain popularity. They have stayed all the while and never fail to make you look absolutely ready to roll in a few mins! Ananya Panday pulled off the light blue denims with a basic top ane we can't get over the effortless fashion!

