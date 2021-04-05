Meiyang Chang remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy completes 6 years

Actor and singer Meiyang Chang took to his social media recently to mark six years of the film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and remembered his late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput who essayed the lead character in the film. The film directed by Dibakar Banerjee hit the theatres on April 3, 2015

On the occasion, Chang shared a still from the film where he is seen sharing the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput. “#DetectiveByomkeshBakshy (2015) is a labor of love by everyone involved in it: Dibakar, Urmi, Adi Chopra, Nikos, Vandana, Abhay, Sushant, Anand, Vikas, Smriti, Gaurav, Honey Trehan, Sneha, Divya, Swastika, Mark, Rushi-Manoshi, Neeraj Kabi, Manas, Namrata and so many, many more. I was indeed blessed to play #KanaiDao in the most disciplined yet quirky, nourishing & artistically stimulating fictional universe I’ve ever been a part of,” the actor wrote.

Remembering late Sushant, Chang wrote, “Most of my scenes were with Sushant & Anand, and I began to admire their dedication, craft & sharp focus, as well as the dazzling work of the team off-camera. It takes a village to create a sublime piece of art such as this, if I may be so biased. Everyone worked with the utmost conviction that amidst a quagmire of the mediocre, we were on to something beyond the usual, and were steered adroitly by the captain of the ship!”

“Yesterday, the film turned 6. There shan’t be a sequel in this continuity (for obvious reasons), but hopefully we will all remember this beautiful movie on its own merit, in its own noir radiance… #DibakarBanerjee #SSR #SushantSinghRajput #YRF #YashRajFilms #SharadinduBandyopadhyay,” he added.

