Madhuri Dixit is a ray of sunshine in embellished strappy kurta and gharara worth Rs. 65,000

Actress Madhuri Dixit is back from the Maldives and back to work. After spending some quality time with her family, she is now back to the shooting of the new season of Dance Deewane where she is one of the judges.

For the new episode shoot, Madhuri Dixit looked dreamy as ever in chanderi and organza mustard gharara set highlighted with blue resham, mirror, and foil embroidery from Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor's collection. It is worth Rs. 65,000.

To complete the look, Madhuri Dixit paired a statement choker necklace with emerald additions and jumkas. For the makeup, she opted matte finish look with glossy lips and accessorized the look with gold bangles.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be next seen in Netflix series helmed by showrunner Sri Rao and Creatively Produced by Karan Johar.

