Rithvik Dhanjani to host a special episode of Indian Idol 12

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian idol has been every music lover’s favorite show because of the musical prodigy contestants Indian Idol has got every year. This year also the team has not let anyone down as the contestants of Indian Idol 12 are giving their heart and soul to make this season more musical and fantastic than ever.

This weekend the very talented Rithvik Dhanjani would be hosting a special episode of Indian Idol 12. He is known for his amazing comic timing and stage presence. With him as the host of Indian Idol for the special episode the contestants and the judges would be seen having a gala time. He would also be seen increasing the entertainment quotient with his wit and terrific hosting style.

Rithvik Dhanjani says, “I will be filling in for just one weekend for Aditya. I will shoot for the show on April 5. I have worked with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya – the judges of Indian Idol 12 – before. My approach towards the show will be of a fan. My parents follow it religiously. I am just going to be myself. There is no special prep as such, I will just go enjoy myself, because I think that’s how it’s done.”

Also Read: Rekha’s witty reply on being questioned if she has ever seen a woman fall for a married man, wins the internet

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results