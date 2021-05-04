Uma Thurman: Just Happy To Be Working

Looking peaceful, Uma Thurman is relaxing for a moment between shots in New York’s Central Park where she’s filming her new series for Apple TV called Suspicion. Uma plays a successful Manhattan businesswoman whose 21 year old son is abducted from an upscale New York hotel and the action is captured on video – which goes viral. Four British citizens staying at the hotel become prime suspects, but they might not be as guilty as they appear. If this series is half as good as Nicole Kidman’s The Undoing- we’re IN! Uma and Nicole are about the same age and it’s nice to see them working steadily.

