Micah Nelson: Not Joining Twitter Can Be A Headache Too!

Willie Nelson’s son Micah Nelson is a successful singer in his own right, but has thus far resisted the urge to join Twitter. Some creep with bad intentions took advantage of the situation and opened a Twitter account in Micah’s name. He proceeded to contact and befriend fans of Willie Nelson. He chatted about his own music and invited one female fan to a performance HE had scheduled in Denver, implying his father might make an appearance. Then he asked the fan for her bank information so he could generously send her money by direct deposit to pay for “a first class plane ticket to Denver” for the show! She was no fool, and the fan not only recognized the scam and turned him DOWN, but reported him to Twitter and his fake account was closed. The real Micah Nelson and his father were both grateful.

Photo: Facebook

