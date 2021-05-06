Pete Davidson Will Be Ready For Stardom If It Happens

After spending ALL THOSE HOURS in tattoo parlors (not to mention the money) SNL comic Pete Davidson has been diligently getting his tattoos lasered off one by one. Ouch. He started with the most visible ones on his hands, arms, and neck. This is a big step for a guy who was ALL about tattoos, but Davidson has a good reason for putting up with the pain and giving up some of his hipster image. He wants to be a movie star! Pete says he never imagined he could become an actor, but he’s already appeared in two films – The King of Staten Island and The Suicide Squad and he LOVED it. But he had to arrive hours earlier than other actors to have his distracting tattoos covered up. THAT he didn’t like- so he decided to start the process of removing most of his 100-plus tattoos, just in case he has a bright future in Hollywood.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA, Pete in Miami in the Kaia Gerber days

