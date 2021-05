A few years back, Diddy announced that he was going to change his name to Love, and then we all forgot about it. Until now. His new name is Sean Love Combs. He says “you can address me by any of my older names, but if you wanna call me Love, baby, you can” He posted his new Florida driver’s license on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results