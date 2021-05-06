Fashion Face Off: Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria – who styled white chikankari salwar suit better?

Bollywood stars are known for stylish fashion pieces. Be it western or Indian, the celebrities always keep their looks ultra-fine. Sometimes their outfits are similar in patterns or even same for that matter. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria were spotted wearing similar chikankari suit. Let us check out who wore it better.

Back in January 2021, Alia Bhatt was spotted by the paparazzi as she visited Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in a white chikankari suit set. It was a floor-length suit which she adorned with matching pants. She paired the look with flats and kept a minimal makeup base and hair pulled back in a bun.

Tara Sutaria, during Makar Sankranti this year, also spruced up her look with a white chikankari salwar set. It featured embroidery all over which she paired with matching palazzo pants. She accessorized the look with a moon bag and beige kolhapuri juttis. She went with a nude base and lots of highlighter and nude lips. She also kept her hair open and opted for silver oxidised earrings.

Who according to you styled the simple chikankari better and added their own style statement to it?

