“Salman Khan did not recognise my voice” – says Payal Dev who crooned ‘Dil De Diya’ in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Singer Payal Dev debuted as a composer in the song ‘Dil Jaaniye’ for the film Khandaani Shafakhana. Her fame shot to another milestone with ‘Genda Phool’, a 2020 Hindi pop song featuring Badshah. Now, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Divya talked about her song ‘Dil De Diya​’ from Salman Khan's Radhe​. – Your Most Wanted Bhai. She spoke about how she got to sing this song and how Himesh Reshammiya worked on it.

When asked how the entire process was, she replied, "I have worked with Himesh Ji previously in Happy Hardy and Heer. I have sung 'Keh Rahi Hain Nazdeekiyan' in the film and I have also dubbed various songs various songs previously. He was very familiar and well-versed with my voice texture. When Himesh Bhai composed this song, he felt and said to me that you can sing this song very well, so I want to try it in your voice. So, it was my pleasure to work with him. Well, who doesn't sing and work for Himesh Reshammiya? He is a blockbuster hit composer.”

When asked how Salman Khan reacted to her song, she revealed, "When I recorded the song, Himesh Bhai really liked it very much and appreciated me a lot. He said that it was locked from his side and he will be presenting it to Salman Bhai tomorrow and I hope he likes it too. For Salman Bhai, I was a little afraid as ‘Yu Karke’ was a different song which was there in Dabangg 3 which I have sung for Sajid-Wajid. Even the songs which I have sung previously had the different texture of mine in them, which Salman Bhai never heard. But he loved the voice; Himesh Bhai told me that he absolutely loved it.”

She added, “Firstly, he didn't recognise and questioned that who sung it? Then, Himesh Bhai told him that it was Payal. He was astonished that I was sounding very different. Then this song happened and shoot happened and I loved the entire process.”

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

