Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar get criticised for not doing enough to help amid COVID crisis; Twinkle responds

With India fighting the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrities and influencers are trying to help out people by doing their bit. Amid this, retired IAS officer criticised Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar for not doing more than just making appeals for donation. Twinkle Khanna responded to the criticism levelled against her and her husband.

Responding to Twinkle Khanna's tweet seeking donations, former officer Surya Pratap Singh commented, "Twinkle ji, your husband is among the richest artistes in this country. Rather than pretending to help by collecting donations, it would have been better had your family shown a little more kindness."

Responding to the comment, Twinkle pointed out that they have been doing their bit in helping the people in need. "Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways.As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need.Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe," she wrote.

Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other https://t.co/wxYyujPCtT I’ve said before,it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need.Sad that at this point,instead of pitching in,we expend energy in pulling people down.Stay safe. https://t.co/N3qvcjayhe

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 6, 2021

Twinkle Khanna had earlier written about securing 100 oxygen concentrators and donating it to an organisation. "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit," Twinkle had posted on her social media.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar recently donated Rs. 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is an MP representing East Delhi constituency.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar donate 100 oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 crisis in India

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results