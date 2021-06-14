John Legend: No Guilt By Association

When we saw this photo of John Legend ALONE at the Tribeca Film Festival our first thought was: It must be KILLING Chrissy Teigen to stay home from this event! John was there for the premier of the documentary Legend of the Underground, which he co-produced. The HBO film documents the rampant anti-LGBTQ discrimination in Nigeria and it’s quite an accomplishment for John. His missing wife Chrissy has learned that your tweets can come back to haunt you – and hers did in a big way. Her reputation and business deals are all a mess since her cruel messages to other women on social media have surfaced. Luckily, John has not suffered because he’s married to her – NBC and The Voice still love him. And he still gets invitations…

