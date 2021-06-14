Sara Ali Khan enjoy swimming during golden hour, watch video

When it comes to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan's game is always on point. The actress always steals the show with her breathtaking sizzling pictures and videos. Recently, the actress shared a video of herself swimming in the golden hour.

Sara took to her Instagram and shared a time-lapse video that had her swimming on a terrace swimming pool. What caught the attention of the eyes was the changing colour and moving clouds of the sky. The beautiful sky with Sara swimming in it was really a treat of the eyes for Sara's fans. Sharing the post the actress wrote, "Because magic happens everyday☀️????????????#pinksky #goldenhour."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next star in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

