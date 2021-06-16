Who Knew Cristiano Ronaldo Had Such Godawful Taste?

This news is shocking for a number of reasons: handsome Italian soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has put his condo in Trump Tower up for sale for HALF what he paid for it in 2015! That’s UNHEARD OF in New York’s real estate business. Rumor has it his fans urged him to sell after Trump was elected. In 2015, Ronaldo paid 18.5 million for the 2509 sq ft, 3 bed, 3.5 bath condo. In 2019, he put it up for sale for 9 million with no takers. Honestly, we were SHOCKED to see photos of the place – Cristiano has HORRIBLE taste. The condo is dark and crowded with gaudy furniture and drapes. Each room is grotesquely overdone- the only nice feature is the park view. The asking price is now 7.75 million. The idea of New York real estate LOSING value is almost unimaginable. Could it have anything to do with the name on the building?

