Courtney Love Learned A Lesson From Chrissy Teigen

Courtney Love went on an Instagram rampage yesterday and insulted Nirvana band members over a royalties gripe she’s had for years, and then she turned on Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) and accused him of “abusing girls as young as 12.” The next day she came to her senses, took down the post, and apologized to everyone. (Possibly inspired by Chrissy Teigen) It raised the question: Could someone with a controversial history like Courtney GET AWAY with bad behavior online that might damage someone else’s career? Maybe- but Courtney didn’t want to take a chance…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA: Courtney at the last NY Fashion Week before Covid

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results