Rob Zombie’s Nightmare Came True

Of all people, Rob Zombie showed up in Beverly Hills this weekend for their Father’s Day celebration. The women he’s with has been identified as his wife Sheri Moon Zombie, but she looks more like his granddaughter, thanks to Rob’s long grey beard. The rockstar -turned-filmmaker (he’s only 56) is happy because after 20 years of trying, he’s finally set to write and direct a film version reboot of The Munsters. You might recall The Munsters was a 1964 TV series about a friendly monster family who moved from Transylvania to the American suburbs. Sheri Moon is set to play Lily Munster and Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson will have a supporting role, so it might be fun AND horrifying…

