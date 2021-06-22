Nick Cannon Is Expecting His Seventh Child (!) Momentarily

Nick Cannon, clad above in his ever-present turban, is on the road to having his FOURTH baby in one year! How DOES he pull this off? After Nick filed for divorce from Mariah Carey, he declared he “doesn’t want to be with ONE woman again.” In fact, he added “I believe relationships and marriage are designed to please women” and he doesn’t even want a steady girlfriend! But he does have plenty of baby mamas. Besides the twins with Mariah, he has two children with Brittany Bell, twins just born to Abby DeLaRosa, and Alyssa Scott is expecting any day now. That makes a total of SEVEN children. Nick is getting his own daytime talk show this fall and he’ll have plenty to talk about…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results