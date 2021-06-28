Chet Hanks: “I’m The Black Sheep Of The Family”

Musician/actor Chet Hanks is the first to admit that his father Tom Hanks’ clean cut image makes him look like a bad boy. Chet, 30, started off rapping at Northwestern University where he was actually in a fraternity. Besides music, he’s been getting steady work as an actor, with recurring roles on Empire and Shameless. He struggled with substance abuse and in 2015 he broke down and went to rehab for cocaine addiction. He’s had his share of girlfriend problems- involving restraining orders, lawsuits etc, so he’s definitely no Tom Hanks. But he’s been getting acting work – NCIS: New Orleans, and has a role in Tom’s film Greyhound. Above he showed up at Doja Cat’s album release party in Hollywood.

