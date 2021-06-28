Zachery Ty Bryan: Room For Improvement Via Betty Ford

Zachery Ty Bryan (He played Tim Allen’s oldest son on Home Improvement) was arrested last October for domestic violence (menacing and assault) when he attempted to strangle his girlfriend in Eugene, Oregon. Neighbors called police when they heard the loud physical dispute. Considering the charges, he got off easy (maybe helped by Covid) with 36 months of probation with multiple conditions. One of the conditions was a batterers intervention program and we’re guessing another was rehab. He quietly checked into Betty Ford in Palm Desert recently for substance abuse.

