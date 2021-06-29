Who Came First? Lil’ Kim Or Rodrigo Alves?

Seeing Lil’ Kim at the BET Awards last night reminded us that she has a lookalike. Actually a blonde lookalike. It’s Rodrigo Alves. Remember the guy who had all that plastic surgery to look like what he thought was the ideal man? Last year Rodrigo decided he’s rather be a girl and he had a whole lot MORE plastic surgery to feminize his looks. Maybe he was a huge fan of Lil Kim because there IS a strong resemblance in a blonde sort of way…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA, INSTAGRAM

