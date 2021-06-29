Lil Nas X Stole The Show At The Bet Awards

Step aside Cardi B, Lil Nas X is determined to outshine you in the fashion department! Nas wore TWO dazzling red carpet outfits at the BET Awards to maximize his attention. This is our favorite – it comes straight from the runway of Italian designer Andrea Grossi’s collection. Of course it was custom made to fit Nas. The “gender fluid” outfit consists of suspenders, a corset, jacket, and – we’re not sure if that is a skirt or very wide pants. As if that wasn’t enough- Nas performed his latest hit Montero onstage and ended the song by planting a big juicy kiss on a male dancer!

