Has Phylicia Rashad Lost Her Mind?

Not sure what was more devastating this morning – the news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned and he’s already been released from prison, OR the fact that his TV wife Phylicia Rashad is HAPPY about it! Keep in mind, he was released due to a procedural issue and it had NOTHING to do with the facts of the crime. He is still GUILTY. Why Phylicia is celebrating this crime against women is a mystery – we always found her to be a sensible and intelligent woman. She believes the accusations were “a conspiracy against Cosby’s legacy” and declared today “ A terrible wrong is being righted!” What is RIGHT about the egotistical Bill Cosby NOT being punished for his crimes? It so happens we WITNESSED one of his attempted seductions and it happened just they way all those girls described…

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results